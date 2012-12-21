News briefs from Sanofi, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the animal health division of the Indian company Dosch Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, creating a market entry for its Animal Health division Merial in that country’s strategically important and growing animal health sector.
Financial details were not disclosed. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to finalize sometime in the first half of 2013. The animal health market in India is estimated at more than 350 million euros ($458.5 million) in 2012, and is experiencing annual double digit growth.
