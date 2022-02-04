Saturday 8 November 2025

NICE backs Jardiance for chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction

4 February 2022
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended that Jardiance (empagliflozin), from German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim and marketed in partnership with Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), will be recommended as a clinical and cost-effective treatment option for adult patients with symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) as an add-on to optimized standard care.

Published today, the positive Final Appraisal Document (FAD) from the UK health technology assessor means that adults with HFrEF in England and Wales will soon be able to access empagliflozin via the NHS. The NICE states that treatment should be initiated on the advice of a heart failure specialist, and monitored by the most appropriate healthcare professional.

Heart failure affects an estimated 920,000 people in the UK, most of whom (64%) have HFrEF. Heart failure is one of the leading causes of avoidable hospitalizations, associated with considerable National Health Service (NHS) resource utilization and a detrimental impact on patients’ quality of life and life expectancy.

