Thursday 20 November 2025

NICE consulting again on Celgene's Revlimid for multiple myeloma

Pharmaceutical
31 July 2014
celgene-logo-big

The UK clinical guidance body, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), is again consulting on the use of lenalidomide, marketed as Revlimid by US biotech major Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG), for the treatment of blood cancer multiple myeloma after one prior treatment with bortexomib.

The NICE’s new draft guidance still does not recommend lenalidomide for this indication, even with further information provided by the manufacturer, but maintains its initial recommendations for those who have received two or more prior treatments.

Sir Andrew Dillon, chief executive of the NICE, said: “We are now looking specifically at how well lenalidomide works after someone has received bortezomib, and whether it provides value for money. Since 2009, no clinical studies have been undertaken specifically looking at how well lenalidomide works compared with other treatments for these patients. Following the publication of draft recommendations earlier this year, the manufacturer of lenalidomide provided the Appraisal Committee with further evidence and analyses to consider.However, these further data did not lessen the uncertainty in the results presented because there is very little evidence in the population we are currently appraising this drug for, and the analyses indicate that lenalidomide is not good use of NHS resources.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze