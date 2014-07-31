NICE consulting again on Celgene's Revlimid for multiple myeloma

The UK clinical guidance body, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), is again consulting on the use of lenalidomide, marketed as Revlimid by US biotech major Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG), for the treatment of blood cancer multiple myeloma after one prior treatment with bortexomib.

The NICE’s new draft guidance still does not recommend lenalidomide for this indication, even with further information provided by the manufacturer, but maintains its initial recommendations for those who have received two or more prior treatments.

Sir Andrew Dillon, chief executive of the NICE, said: “We are now looking specifically at how well lenalidomide works after someone has received bortezomib, and whether it provides value for money. Since 2009, no clinical studies have been undertaken specifically looking at how well lenalidomide works compared with other treatments for these patients. Following the publication of draft recommendations earlier this year, the manufacturer of lenalidomide provided the Appraisal Committee with further evidence and analyses to consider.However, these further data did not lessen the uncertainty in the results presented because there is very little evidence in the population we are currently appraising this drug for, and the analyses indicate that lenalidomide is not good use of NHS resources.”