NICE final guidance backs Angelini's Ontozry for focal-onset seizures

The UK’s National Institute of Heath and Care Excellence (NICE) has published its final technology appraisal guidance (TAG) for Ontozry (cenobamate), a treatment for focal onset seizures in uncontrolled epilepsy from Arvelle Therapeutics, a unit of privately-held Italian drugmaker Angelini Pharma.
Cenobamate is recommended as an option for treating focal onset seizures with or without secondary generalized seizures in adults with drug-resistant epilepsy that has not been adequately controlled with at least two antiseizure medicines. It is recommended only if it is used as an add-on treatment, after at least one other add-on treatment has not controlled seizures, and treatment is started in a tertiary epilepsy service.
Epilepsy is a serious condition that affects one in 100 people in the UK and only 52% of those with condition are seizure free. People with uncontrolled seizures are more likely to experience co-morbidities, social stigmatization and poor quality of life.
