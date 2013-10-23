NICE issues final guidance on Jetrea

The UK’s National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published final guidance recommending Jetrea (ocriplasmin) from Belgium-based biopharma firm ThromboGenics (Euronext Brussels: THR:BR).
Jetera is an option for treating some people with the rare eye condition, vitreomacular traction. Vitreomacular traction occurs when the vitreous, the gel-like substance in the eye, pulls abnormally on the retina, the light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the inner eye, which is responsible for processing visual images. The pulling of the gel disturbs the retina, causing swelling and distorted vision, and sometimes a hole in the macular area. It can occur as a result of ageing.
NICE has recommended ocriplasmin as an option for treating vitreomacular traction in adults, only if an epiretinal membrane is not present, and they have a stage II macular hole (full thickness with a diameter of 400 micrometres or less) and/or they have severe symptoms.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze