"NICE" news for Novartis CML drugs, but not for Bristol-Myers

In final draft guidance issued this morning, UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence ( NICE) has recommended National Health Service use of Tasigna (nilotinib) and Glivec (imatinib), both made by Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX), for the first line treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

However, confirming earlier guidance (The Pharma Letter December 6, 2011), the agency said that Sprycel (dasatinib), from US major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), is not recommended.

In response to the draft guidance NICE chief executive, Sir Andrew Dillon, said: “The draft recommendations reaffirm the use of imatinib as an effective treatment for the majority of patients and a cost effective use of NHS resources. We are also very pleased to be able to add a further treatment option for these patients, by recommending nilotinib.