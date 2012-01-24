Monday 29 September 2025

NICE publishes final technology appraisal guidance for four conditions

24 January 2012

The UK’s drugs watch dog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has today published five new technology appraisals. No appeals were received against the final draft guidance on any of these appraisals, therefore the recommendations have not changed and the guidance is now being issued to the National Health Service.

Final guidance has been published on the following topics:

TA242 cetuximab (Merck KGaA’s Erbitux), bevacizumab (Roche’s Avastin) and panitumumab (Amgen’s Vectibix) are not recommended for second line metastatic colorectal cancer (review of TA150 and part review of TA118). This follows negative NICE final guidance last year The Pharma Letter November 25, 2011)

