NICE recommends new drug for people living with obesity

14 February 2022
UK health technology assessor the National Institute for Health cand Care Excellence (NICE) last week issued draft guidance recommending Wegovy (semaglutide) for adults with at least one weight-related condition and a body mass index (BMI) of at least 35 kg/m2, and exceptionally, to people with a BMI of 30.0 kg/m2 to 34.9 kg/m2.

Developed by Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N), semaglutide can only be prescribed as part of a specialist weight management service with multidisciplinary input (such as a tier 3 weight management program or tier 4 specialist obesity services including surgery service) and for a maximum of two years.

Clinical trial evidence shows that people lose more weight with semaglutide alongside supervised weight loss coaching than with the support alone.

