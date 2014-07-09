NIH funds next step of cutting-edge research into Alzheimer’s genome

Teams of scientists will use support from the USA’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) to conduct research into the genetic underpinnings of Alzheimer’s disease, analyzing how genome sequences - the order of chemical letters in a cell’s DNA - may contribute to increased risk or protect against the disease.
The NIH awarded grants for using innovative new technologies and computational methods for the analysis. The scientists also will seek insights into why some people with known risks do not develop the disease. They hope new research will provide better understanding of Alzheimer’s disease.
Neurological funding of $24 million in USA
