NIH in $235 million partnership for lupus and other complex disease treatments

In the USA, the Lupus Foundation of America says that it will partner with the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) to support a new five-year initiative that will accelerate the ability to develop new medicines for lupus and other diverse and complex diseases. Lupus is included among four diseases that will be the focus of the new Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP).

The project is a $235 million collaborative effort by government, academia, industry and non-profit health organizations that will support research to more fully understand the underlying causes of specific diseases and identify and validate the right biologic targets to pursue for possible drug therapies.

The goals of AMP are to increase the number of new diagnostic tests and treatments for specific diseases, and to reduce the time and expense required to bring new therapies into clinical use. The four diseases selected for the initial project are Alzheimer's disease, type 2 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and lupus. The project allocates $41.6 million specifically for research on the autoimmune diseases RA and lupus.