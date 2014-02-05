NIH in $235 million partnership for lupus and other complex disease treatments

In the USA, the Lupus Foundation of America says that it will partner with the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) to support a new five-year initiative that will accelerate the ability to develop new medicines for lupus and other diverse and complex diseases. Lupus is included among four diseases that will be the focus of the new Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP).
The project is a $235 million collaborative effort by government, academia, industry and non-profit health organizations that will support research to more fully understand the underlying causes of specific diseases and identify and validate the right biologic targets to pursue for possible drug therapies.
The goals of AMP are to increase the number of new diagnostic tests and treatments for specific diseases, and to reduce the time and expense required to bring new therapies into clinical use. The four diseases selected for the initial project are Alzheimer's disease, type 2 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and lupus. The project allocates $41.6 million specifically for research on the autoimmune diseases RA and lupus.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze