No samples of prescription medicines to pharmacists, says EU court

The European Union’s (EU) top court has said that samples of prescription medicines cannot be handed out to pharmacies.
Thursday’s ruling of the European Court of Justice, reported by Bloomberg, means that pharmacies can only receive samples of drugs that do not require a prescription.
Only those allowed to prescribe drugs, namely doctors, will be able to receive the samples, due to uncertainty about their effects when they are used without medical supervision.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
