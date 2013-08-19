Non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment Pixuvri given market access in France

USA-based Cell Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CTIC) has been granted market access in France for its aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment Pixuvri (pixantrone).
It announced today that the Transparency Commission (CT) of the French National Health Authority granted market access for the drug as a mono-therapy for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (patients with aggressive B-cell NHL who failed two or three prior lines of therapy). The next and final step in France's pharmaceutical reimbursement process is inclusion on the list of medicines approved for hospital use and subsequent publication in the Journal Officiel in France, which Cell Therapeutics intends to pursue.
James Bianco, president and chief executive of Cell Therapeutics, said: “We are pleased to receive the CT's favorable opinion for reimbursement of Pixuvri and look forward to bringing this new approved therapy to patients in France with aggressive NHL.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze