Novartis and Bayer latest to donate chloroquine for COVID-19

Following similar announcements from Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) last week, Novartis (NOVN: VX) and Bayer (BAYN: DE) have pledged huge donations of an investigational COVID-19 drug.

Novartis’ Sandoz unit will give 130 million doses of generic hydroxychloroquine, which along with the related drug, chloroquine, is currently under evaluation in clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19.

Exploring further scaling back of capacity