Novartis’ Bexsero has high uptake in first widespread public vaccination program against meningitis B

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced initial results from a large-scale vaccination campaign using Bexsero (multicomponent meningococcal Group B vaccine [recombinant, adsorbed]) against meningitis B.

The campaign, which took place in the Sanguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean area of Québec, Canada, has reached 81% of its target population in the first three months, comprising more than 45,000 between two months and 20 years of age. It was intended to add to the growing real-world experience of the drug, which is approved in 34 countries, and demonstrate the value of meningitis B-prevention within communities that are afforded access.

Andrin Oswald, division head of Novartis Vaccines, said: “A high level of uptake through a public vaccination program is critical to achieving community-wide protection against a devastating and unpredictable disease like meningitis B. Thanks to the decisive leadership and urgency with which the public health officials in Québec have acted, lives will likely be saved. We are committed to continuing to work with health authorities globally to ensure public access to Bexsero.”