Novartis criticizes system of public procurement tenders in Russia

Amid the ever growing competition in the Russian pharmaceutical market, the world's largest pharmaceutical giants are gradually losing ground to local competitors, while blaming them for the use of unfair methods of competition, and expressing dissatisfaction with the actions of the Russian government to protect their interests.
An example of this was the recent demarche of the Swiss pharmaceutical major Novartis (NOVN: VX), which recently filed a complaint to the Russian Ministry of Health criticizing the organization of a recent state tender for the purchase of its cancer drug Gleevec (imatinib), according to local sources.
Claims local drugmakers violate company’s rights
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze