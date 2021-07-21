Novartis delivers strong 2nd-qtr performance

Novartis (NOVN: VX) saw its share edge up 2.1% to 85.12 Swiss francs in early trading, after the Swiss pharma giant posted financial results for the second quarter of 2021 that beat expectations.

The company reported sales of $12.96 billion for the three months to end June, up 14% or +9% at constant currency (cc). It generated net profit of $3.72 billion and increased core operating income 18% to $4.35 billion.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average expected net profit of $3.46 billion on revenue of $12.52 billion.