Novartis finally announces Sandoz review and reflects on solid quarter

After years of questions about the future of its generics and biosimilars business Sandoz, Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has finally announced a strategic review of the unit.

The company made the announcement in presenting its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and said that the review will explore all options, ranging from retaining the business to separation, in order to determine how to best maximize value for shareholders.

"We remain confident in the strength of our pipeline"Sandoz is one of the world’s leading generic drugmakers but it struggles to meet sales expectations and faces tough competition.