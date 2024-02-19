Novartis launches strategic review of listed entity in India

Pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced a strategic review of its listed entity in India.

Novartis India Limited (BSE: 500672) is listed on Bombay Stock Exchange. The Swiss corporation owns a 70.68% shareholding in the company.

"Novartis remains deeply committed to India with a footprint that has expanded significantly in recent years"The entity is separate from Novartis Healthcare Private Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the group in India, which includes a corporate center in Hyderabad, the commercial arm of the corporation in India, and R&D teams, which currently conduct clinical trials at more than 300 trial sites in the country.