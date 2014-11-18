Novartis’ LCZ696 reduces the risk of dying and hospitalizations

New data on Swiss drug major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) investigational medicine LCZ696, for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), shows it can reduce the risk of sudden death by 20%.

In August, Novartis presented topline results from the landmark PARADIGM-HF study showing that LCZ696 was superior to ACE inhibitor enalapril on key endpoints, including significantly reducing the risk of cardiovascular (CV) death or heart failure hospitalization. PARADIGM-HF is a randomized, double-blind, Phase III study that evaluated the efficacy and safety profile of LCZ696 versus enalapril in 8,442 patients with HFrEF.

Study results