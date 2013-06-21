Novartis's new heart failure drug to dominate with $1.9 billion global revenue by 2022, says GlobalData

Following a launch scheduled for 2015 for the treatment of chronic heart failure (CHF), Swiss drug major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) novel combination drug LCZ-696 will rapidly dominate the global CHF therapeutics sector and mark a drug development paradigm shift, says research and consulting firm GlobalData.
The firm’s latest report forecasts global sales of LCZ-696 to reach a massive $1.86 billion by 2022, with an estimated 15%-20% of all CHF patients across the USA and Europe treated with the drug by the end of the forecast period.
LCZ-696 expected to gain 55% share of US CHF market
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze