Novartis’ Signifor LAR shows superior efficacy in certain acromegaly patients

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has presented positive results from a pivotal Phase III trial of investigational therapy Signifor LAR (pasireotide LAR; SOM230) in patients with acromegaly for whom current standard of care provides inadequate disease control.

The study findings showed that patients taking pasireotide long-acting release (LAR) achieved greater disease control when compared to continued treatment with the standard somatostatin analogue therapies, octreotide LAR or lanreotide Autogel. These data were presented at the 16th European Congress of Endocrinology.

"Historically, we have evaluated somatostatin analogues for the treatment of acromegaly by the decrease in either growth hormone or insulin-like growth factor levels. With more sensitive assays and more stringent evaluation criteria, a recent meta-analysis indicates that up to 45% of patients can have either GH or IGF-I still elevated," said Monica Gadelha, professor, Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and study author. "As the health risks associated with acromegaly may persist until both GH and IGF-1 levels are normalized, this study further supports the importance of monitoring for and achieving full biochemical control," she added.