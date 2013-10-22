Novartis third quarter results driven by strong sales despite generic competition

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has delivered strong sales performance in the third quarter, it announced today.
The group reported sales up 4% to $14.3 billion in the third quarter and up 2% in the first nine months. Currency had a negative impact of 2 percentage points, mainly from the weakened yen and weakening emerging market currencies. Core Earnings Per Share (EPS) were $1.26 in the quarter and $3.88 in the first nine months of 2013.
Generics impact by $0.5bn
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze