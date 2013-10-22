Novartis third quarter results driven by strong sales despite generic competition

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has delivered strong sales performance in the third quarter, it announced today.

The group reported sales up 4% to $14.3 billion in the third quarter and up 2% in the first nine months. Currency had a negative impact of 2 percentage points, mainly from the weakened yen and weakening emerging market currencies. Core Earnings Per Share (EPS) were $1.26 in the quarter and $3.88 in the first nine months of 2013.

Generics impact by $0.5bn