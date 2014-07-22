Novasep sites approved by US FDA

French active ingredients company Novasep has successfully completed US Food and Drug Administration pre-approval inspections carried out at two of its sites in France.
The company is now an authorized producer of a new molecular entity (NME) already approved in the USA. The inspection concerned a multi-site project Novasep manages for synthesizing and purifying a kinase inhibitor active ingredient. The FDA inspections took place during June at Novasep’s Chasse-sur-Rhone and Pompey sites in France. The Chasse-sur-Rhone site is responsible for the synthesis of late stage intermediates and the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), while the Pompey site (pictured) takes charge of the last purification step.
