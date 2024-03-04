Monday 29 September 2025

Novel approaches for ALS will transform treatment landscape, says analyst

4 March 2024
Innovative approaches are poised to revolutionize the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a challenging and rare disease.

The current therapies have limitations in efficacy, prompting a surge in exploration of novel disease-modifying drugs (DMD). With 109 pipeline candidates in various stages of development, the ALS treatment landscape is primed for transformation, offering hope for improved outcomes and potential commercial success in the pharmaceutical sector, says pharma analytics company GlobalData.

Currently, the available treatments for ALS include French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) Rilutek (riluzole), a glutamate antagonist, Japanese firm Mitsubishi Tanabe’s Radicava/Radicut (edaravone), a free radical scavenger, Amyylyx’ (Nasdaq: AMLX) antisense therapy Relyvrio (taurursodiol) and Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) apoptotic regulator Qalsody (tofersen).

