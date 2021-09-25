Wednesday 19 November 2025

Novo Nordisk agrees $100 million settlement of US securities class action litigation

Pharmaceutical
25 September 2021
novo_nordisk_2021_night

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) has reached an agreement in principle to settle the previously disclosed securities class action litigation pending in the Federal District Court of New Jersey, USA, with the company’s US traded shares dipping 1.6% to $100.63 on the news.

The lawsuit, alleging the company concealed a deal to pay kickbacks to pharmacy benefit managers to get its insulin drugs on stores' recommended product list, was filed in January 2017 on behalf of purchasers of American Depository Receipts during the class period February 3, 2015 to February 2, 2017 against Novo Nordisk itself, as well as former company executives Lars Rebien Sørensen, Jesper Brandgaard and Jakob Riis.

The settlement was reached after a voluntary mediation process and resolves claims brought by plaintiffs for alleged violations of US securities laws. The settlement contains no admission of liability, wrongdoing or responsibility by any of the defendants and will include a full release of all defendants in connection with the allegations made in the lawsuit. Novo Nordisk believes that the plaintiffs’ claims are without any merit, but is settling the lawsuit to avoid the burden, inherent risk and expense of further litigation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk agrees to $58 million settlement with US DoJ
6 September 2017
Pharmaceutical
$1.8 billion new US facility a 'huge step strategically and financially' for Novo Nordisk
30 March 2016
Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk lifted by strong 1st-half sales and net profit
5 August 2021
Pharmaceutical
Kaléo agrees $12.7 million settlement over 'false claims' on anti-overdose drug
10 November 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze