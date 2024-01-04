Novo Nordisk extends deals in cardiometabolic diseases

Further extending its reach beyond it core diabetes business, Denmark’s Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) today revealed it has entered into separate research collaborations, one with Omega Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OMGA) and the other with Cellarity, in the area of cardiometabolic diseases.
The Omega collaboration will leverage its proprietary platform technology to develop an epigenomic controller designed to enhance metabolic activity as a part of a potential new treatment approach for obesity management. The Cellarity collaboration aims to unravel novel biological drivers of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and will leverage Cellarity’s platform to develop a small molecule therapy against this disease.
These are the first two programs signed under the framework collaboration between Flagship Pioneering and Novo Nordisk to leverage Flagship’s bioplatform companies to develop novel treatment approaches for cardiometabolic diseases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze