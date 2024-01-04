Novo Nordisk extends deals in cardiometabolic diseases

Further extending its reach beyond it core diabetes business, Denmark’s Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) today revealed it has entered into separate research collaborations, one with Omega Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OMGA) and the other with Cellarity, in the area of cardiometabolic diseases.

The Omega collaboration will leverage its proprietary platform technology to develop an epigenomic controller designed to enhance metabolic activity as a part of a potential new treatment approach for obesity management. The Cellarity collaboration aims to unravel novel biological drivers of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and will leverage Cellarity’s platform to develop a small molecule therapy against this disease.

These are the first two programs signed under the framework collaboration between Flagship Pioneering and Novo Nordisk to leverage Flagship’s bioplatform companies to develop novel treatment approaches for cardiometabolic diseases.