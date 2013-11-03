Sunday 24 November 2024

Novo Nordisk gains US FDA approval for FlexTouch insulin pens

Pharmaceutical
3 November 2013
novo-nordisk-big

Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) announced on Friday that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the prefilled insulin pens NovoRapid FlexTouch and Levemir FlexTouch.

Also, Levemir FlexTouch has just been approved by the Canadian health authorities, Health Canada, the company noted.

FlexTouch is the latest innovation in prefilled insulin delivery systems from Novo Nordisk. When a dose is dialled with traditional prefilled pens, the push button extends, and at larger doses this can present challenges for the patient. The spring-loaded dosing mechanism of FlexTouch ensures the push button does not extend at any dose and patients can easily -deliver their insulin dose with just a touch of a button.

"Novo Nordisk is committed to continuously developing new and better solutions within insulin delivery, and this approval is an important milestone in the efforts to make the lives of people with diabetes easier," said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk.

NovoRapid already most-prescribed rapid-acting insulin analogue

NovoRapid (insulin aspart) is the most prescribed rapid-acting insulin analogue worldwide, generating sales of 12.39 billion Danish kroner ($2.29 billion) in the first nine months of 2013 (The Pharma Letter October 31). Levemir (insulin detemir), with sales in that period reaching 8.38 billion kroner, is a long-acting basal insulin, both have been developed by Novo Nordisk.

Novo Nordisk plans to make FlexTouch available in the USA within the next year. FlexTouch was approved by the European Commission in July 2011 and launched in several countries including the UK, Denmark and Japan during the last couple of years. NovoRapid FlexTouch was launched in Canada in May 2012.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze