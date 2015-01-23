Saturday 8 November 2025

Novo Nordisk gets positive opinion for Saxenda from EMA’s CHMP

Pharmaceutical
23 January 2015
novo-nordisk-big

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) revealed yesterday that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion for the use of Saxenda (liraglutide 3mg) for the treatment of obesity.

Saxenda is a once-daily glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue, with 97% homology to naturally occurring human GLP-1, a hormone involved in appetite regulation. At a different dose, liraglutide is the active ingredient of Novo Nordisk’s already blockbuster diabetes drug Victoza. The US Food and Drug Administration approved Saxenda last month.

Sales projections

Earlier in the drug’s obesity development, analysts estimated that Saxenda could produce $1 billion revenues for the obesity indication. However, Sydbank analyst Soren Hansen said last October that he expected Saxenda to generate peak worldwide sales of 13 billion Danish kroner (~$2.0 billion) in 2024.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze