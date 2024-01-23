Novo Nordisk inks yet another weight management collaboration

As a market leader in obesity therapy and the largest European company by market cap, Danish diabetes care gain Novo Nordisk (NOV: V) has entered into another accord to further solidify its dominance.

Switzerland-based EraCal Therapeutics today announced that it has entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Novo Nordisk to develop and commercialize EraCal’s oral, small molecule program.

The asset was discovered with EraCal’s platform technology and is believed to target a novel mechanism of action controlling appetite and body weight to treat obesity.