Novo Nordisk inks yet another weight management collaboration

As a market leader in obesity therapy and the largest European company by market cap, Danish diabetes care gain Novo Nordisk (NOV: V) has entered into another accord to further solidify its dominance.
Switzerland-based EraCal Therapeutics today announced that it has entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Novo Nordisk to develop and commercialize EraCal’s oral, small molecule program.
The asset was discovered with EraCal’s platform technology and is believed to target a novel mechanism of action controlling appetite and body weight to treat obesity.
