Monday 29 September 2025

Novo Nordisk invests $190 million in new Danish plant, AstraZeneca sells Astra Tech

Pharmaceutical
22 June 2011

Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NVO: N) said this morning that it is investing close to 1 billion Danish kroner ($192 million euros) in a new factory in Kalundborg, Denmark, for the production of biopharmaceuticals such as hemophilia medicines, growth hormone and other current and future pharmaceuticals. The factory is expected to create 120–150 new jobs in Kalundborg over the next three years.

“We need to expand our production capacity to meet the future demand for our existing products, but also to be ready to produce future haemophilia products that are in the pipeline,” said Per Valstorp, senior vice president, product supply, at Novo Nordisk.

The new factory will cover formulation, freeze-drying, filling and packaging of a range of Novo Nordisk’s biopharmaceuticals, including NovoSeven (recombinant Factor VIIa) for haemophilia (which generated sales of 2.13 billion kroner in the first quarter of this year), the growth hormone Norditropin (with fist-quarter turnover of 1.25 billion kroner) and the glucagon product GlucaGen.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Biotechnology
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze