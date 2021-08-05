Wednesday 19 November 2025

Novo Nordisk lifted by strong 1st-half sales and net profit

Pharmaceutical
5 August 2021
novo_nordisk_copenhagen_large

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk’s (NOV: N) shares closed up nearly 5% at 611 Danish kroner yesterday, as it reported financials for the first half of 2021, showing that sales increased by 5% in kroner and by 12% at constant exchange ratels (CER) to 66.8 billion kroner $10.65 billion).

Sales in International Operations increased by 7% in kroner (13% at CER), and sales in North America Operations rose by 1% in kroner (11% at CER).

Net profit for the six months came in at 24.75 billion kroner, up 10%, while diluted earnings per share were 10.71 kroner, a rise of 12%. Novo Nordisk’s shares were up a further 3.8% to 634.40 kroner by late morning today.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk rises as 4th-qtr beats expectations
3 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
ICER committee sees benefit in oral semaglutide, but superiority over empagliflozin not demonstrated
10 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
Wegovy becomes first once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management approved in the USA
5 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
First oral biologic Rybelsus continues to gather pace
16 June 2020


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze