Novo Nordisk makes US appointment; gets appro for NovoPen Echo

Novo Nordisk makes US appointment

21 August 2013

Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) said late yesterday (August 21) that Jesper Hoiland has been appointed as president of Novo Nordisk Inc, the company’s North American affiliate. The appointment became effective August 1, 2013.

Mr Hoiland was previously Novo Nordisk’s head of International Operations, where he oversaw all of the company’s operations outside of Europe, China, Japan, Korea and North America. He replaces Jerzy Gruhn, who, having served in the role since 2008, has been appointed to lead the company’s European business. In the first six months of 2013, the North American region accounted for 46% of total Novo Nordisk reported sales.

The changes in leadership have been triggered by the retirement of some of the company’s most experienced and successful leaders, including Martin Soeters, former head of the Europe region. Successors were identified through Novo Nordisk’s succession management process, part of the company’s annual organization review.

