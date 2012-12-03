Novo Nordisk's Ryzodeg passes regulatory hurdle in Japan; diabetes burden review

Global insulin market leader Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) of Denmark revealed this morning that its Ryzodeg (insulin degludec/insulin aspart) has passed the review by the First Committee on Drugs of Japan’s Pharmaceutical Affairs. The remaining step in the regulatory process is an approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
The First Committee on Drugs of Pharmaceutical Affairs serves as an advisory body to the Ministry in matters related to pharmaceuticals including new drug applications. The passing of the review by the drug committee is an essential milestone in the Japanese review process prior to a marketing authorization from the Ministry. Novo Nordisk expects to receive marketing authorization from the Ministry within a few months.
Tresiba price negotiations still underway
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze