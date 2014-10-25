Novo Nordisk subpoenaed by US Attorney

Shares of Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) fell as much as 2.3% before recovering some ground to close 0.9% lower at 267.10 Danish kroner on Friday, after the company revealed it had been served with a subpoena by the office of the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.
The subpoena is requesting documents regarding potential manufacturing issues within certain production units located in Kalundborg, Denmark. Novo Nordisk said it is cooperating fully with the US Attorney in this investigation.
“At this time, Novo Nordisk cannot determine or predict the outcome of this matter or assess the consequences thereof. In addition, the company cannot predict how long the investigation will take or when it will be able to provide additional information,” the company stated.
