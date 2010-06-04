Novo Nordisk to launch Victoza in Japanshortly, following NHI price

Danish insulin and diabetes drug major Novo Nordisk says that it has received approval of the price of Victoza (liraglutide), a once-daily human GLP-1 analogue for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, from Japan's Central Social Insurance Medical Council (Chuikyo), the advisory committee to the Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare.
The price approval allows Novo Nordisk to commercially launch in Japan shortly after Victoza is officially posted on Japan's National Health Insurance price list on June 11. The price in Japan - Novo's second-biggest market after the USA - will be 498 yen ($5.48), which is around the same price as in Europe, said Novo spokeswoman Katrine Rud von Sperling.
The drug, which was approved by the MHLW on January 20, is the first GLP-1 to achieve regulatory approval and commercial availability in Japan. It is indicated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes when used as monotherapy or as an add-on to sulphonylurea.
