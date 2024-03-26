Nuvation Bio to buy AnHeart

New York-based Nuvation Bio (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharma tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, is to buy AnHeart Therapeutics.
The latter company - which has offices in China and the USA - is also developing novel precision therapies for people with cancer.
"We believe the pipeline and financial strength of the combined company have the potential to create a market leader"Following the closing of the all-stock acquisition, the former shareholders of AnHeart will own approximately 33%, and the current stockholders of Nuvation Bio will own approximately 67%, of the company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze