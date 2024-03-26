Monday 29 September 2025

Nuvation Bio to buy AnHeart

Pharmaceutical
26 March 2024
nuvation_bio_large

New York-based Nuvation Bio (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharma tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, is to buy AnHeart Therapeutics.

The latter company - which has offices in China and the USA - is also developing novel precision therapies for people with cancer.

"We believe the pipeline and financial strength of the combined company have the potential to create a market leader"Following the closing of the all-stock acquisition, the former shareholders of AnHeart will own approximately 33%, and the current stockholders of Nuvation Bio will own approximately 67%, of the company.

