Nycomed confirms Chinese acquisition, buying majority stake in Guangdon Techpool Bio-Pharma for around $210 million

Confirming its previously heralded ambitions in China, privately-owned Swiss drugmaker Nycomed this morning said that it has acquired a majority - 51.34% - stake in Guangdong Techpool Bio-Pharma, a fast-growing Chinese bio-pharmaceutical company based in Guangdong (The Pharma Letter October 4).
Although detailed financial terms were not being officially disclosed, Guido Oelkers, executive vice president, commercial operations at Nycomed, in an interview with TPL this morning, said that it amounted to around $210 million, with the shares were bought from coming Starr International Finance (28%) and from Techpool’s management (23%). Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group, a leading Chinese pharmaceutical conglomerate, holds 40.8% of the shares of Techpool and has previously been the majority shareholder.
Techpool, founded in 1993, specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of biologic drugs derived from natural sources. Techpool has developed and launched a number of innovative protein drugs, including ulinastatin, a broad-acting trypsin inhibitor, which is a leading compound in the treatment of sepsis and multiple organ dysfunctions. Kallikrein (tissue and plasma kallikrein), a serine protease, is used as a neuroprotective agent in the treatment of stroke
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze