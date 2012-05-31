NZ's PHARMAC consults on funding for Iressa and Tarceva

The Pharmaceutical Management Agency of New Zealand, PHARMAC, is seeking feedback on a proposal to:

• fund Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca’s (LSE: ANZ) Iressa (gefitinib) as a first line treatment for patients with locally advanced, or metastatic, unresectable, non-squamous non small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) expressing activating mutations of EGFR tyrosine kinase through a provisional agreement with AstraZeneca: and

• amend the funding criteria for Tarceva (erlotinib), from Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX), such that it would no longer be funded as a second line treatment option for patients with NSCLC disease known to be negative for activating mutations of EGFR tyrosine kinase.