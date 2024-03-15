OcuTerra weighing options after nesvategrast fails

Privately-held ophthalmology company OcuTerra is facing an uncertain future after announcing a trial failure with its lead asset.

The Boston, USA-based firm revealed the top-line results from its Phase II DR:EAM trial of nesvategrast, a novel, selective RGD integrin inhibitor developed as an eye drop, in diabetic retinopathy.

Neither the primary nor key secondary efficacy endpoints were met in the study, and OcuTerra is now evaluating its strategic alternatives.