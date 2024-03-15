OcuTerra weighing options after nesvategrast fails

Privately-held ophthalmology company OcuTerra is facing an uncertain future after announcing a trial failure with its lead asset.
The Boston, USA-based firm revealed the top-line results from its Phase II DR:EAM trial of nesvategrast, a novel, selective RGD integrin inhibitor developed as an eye drop, in diabetic retinopathy.
Neither the primary nor key secondary efficacy endpoints were met in the study, and OcuTerra is now evaluating its strategic alternatives.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze