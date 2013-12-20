Onconova drops Ph III trial of rigosertib in pancreatic cancer

US biopharma company Onconova Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ONTX) says it has discontinued the Phase III ONTRAC study of intravenous (IV) rigosertib plus gemcitabine in front-line metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The decision follows the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) determination that the combination of rigosertib and gemcitabine is unlikely to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall survival compared to gemcitabine alone. There were no safety concerns raised in the DSMB review of the study.

"We are very disappointed by these results, especially for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, given the lack of meaningful treatment options," said Ramesh Kumar, president and chief executive of Onconova.