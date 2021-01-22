Saturday 8 November 2025

Ono Pharma and Helsinn' Adlumiz approved in Japan

22 January 2021
Privately-held Swiss firm Helsinn Group and partner Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) received manufacturing and marketing approval of Adlumiz (anamorelin hydrochloride) tablet 50mg, a ghrelin receptor agonist, for the treatment of cancer cachexia in malignant tumors of non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer or colorectal cancer in Japan.

Surprisingly, today’s announcement saw Ono Pharma’s shares fall 1.3% to 3,055 yen by close of Tokyo trading. Ono Pharma filed for approval with the Japanese regulator in November 2018.

Clinical backing

Cancer cachexia drug Adlumiz launched in Japan
21 April 2021
Helsinn welcomes anamorelin trials publication in Lancet Oncology
23 February 2016
Helsinn and Mundipharma strike anamorelin deal
16 February 2016
Ono Pharma inks deals with Numab to develop multi-specific antibody NM49
15 February 2024




Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New FDA approval for J&J's Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer's Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer's Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


