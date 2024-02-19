Ono Pharma collaborates with InveniAI on novel therapy targets

Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration agreement with USA-based artificial intelligence (AI) company to identify novel therapeutic targets by leveraging cutting-edge InveniAI’s AI and machine learning (ML).

Under the terms of the agreement, InveniAI will identify novel therapeutic targets in multiple diseases specified by Ono by leveraging InveniAI's AlphaMeld and ChatAlphaMeld, its AI drug discovery platforms including cutting-edge technologies, such as powerful AI and ML algorithms and generative AI tools, and propose drug discovery hypotheses for optimization.

For its part, Ono will conduct validation studies to confirm the hypotheses for multiple therapeutic target candidates identified based on InveniAI’s drug discovery hypotheses. Ono will retain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize drug candidates generated through this collaboration worldwide. No financial terms of the deal were disclosed