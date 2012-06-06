OPKO Health to acquire 45% stake in Israeli hepatitis B vaccine maker

Miami, USA-based OPKO Health (NYSE: OPK) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 45% stake in an unnamed private Israeli company that produces a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine - Sci-B-Vac - in its state of the art biologics manufacturing facility in Rehovot. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Sci-B-Vac is a recombinant mammalian cell produced next generation vaccine which has in multiple clinical studies demonstrated enhanced antibody response in a population of documented none and low-responders for which conventional hepatitis B vaccines do not elicit adequate antibody production. In addition, studies indicate that the vaccine induces rapid seroprotection and can be used for immunotherapy of chronic hepatitis B. Sci-B-Vac is currently marketed in Israel and has received marketing authorizations in several countries.
OPKO acquired its stake in the company from UK-based FDS Pharma, a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients for Russian and other markets. FDS acquired the company from Singapore-based biotech firm SciGen (ASX: SIE) in the first quarter of 2012.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze