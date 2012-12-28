OPKO Health to acquire Brazil's Silcon to expand Latin American presence

USA-based OPKO Health (NYSE: OPK) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Silcon Comercio, Importacao E Exportacao de Produtos Farmaceuticos e Cosmeticos, which is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Silcon expands OPKO’s presence in Latin America and complements business activities of units in Chile and Mexico, the US firm said. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Silcon broadens OPKO’s reach in Latin America with this entry into the largest market in the region. Beyond providing important cross marketing opportunities for its growing portfolio of products, Silcon represents an important strategic element for OPKO’s diagnostic business; it permits commercialization of the 4KScore prostate cancer test in Brazil as a reference laboratory test while OPKO obtains local approval to market its point of care microfluidics disposable test cassettes.

Fourth acquisition this year