Oral chemo option backed by positive overall survival data

Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4578) company Astex Pharmaceuticals has provided new Phase III data from the ASCERTAIN trial of Inqovi (decitabine/cedazuridine).
Presented at the International Congress on Myelodysplastic Syndromes in Toronto, Canada, the updated results show median overall survival (OS) of 31.7 months.
The trial is evaluating Inqovi in people with intermediate and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), including chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, indications for which the therapy secured US approval in July 2020.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze