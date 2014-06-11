Orexigen stock falls after FDA extends review of obesity drug

Obesity-focused US biopharmaceutical company Orexigen Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OREX) says that the US Food and Drug Administration has extended its review of the resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) for the company's investigational medication Contrave (naltrexone SR and bupropion SR; NB32), being evaluated for weight loss. The company’s shares dropped 15% to $5.80 in premarket trading today.
The new Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date for NB32 has been set for September 11, 2014. The FDA has indicated that the review extension is needed to reach agreement on the post-marketing obligation related to the previously agreed upon evaluation of cardiovascular (CV) outcomes for NB32. The NDA resubmission package includes interim safety and CV outcomes data from the ongoing 8,900 patient Light Study. Discussions around the package insert and other post-marketing obligations are ongoing.
Michael Narachi, Orexigen chief executive, said: “We are working expeditiously with the FDA to finalize the review. We are encouraged by the high level of engagement with the FDA, and are confident that we can reach agreement on the remaining post-marketing obligation.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze