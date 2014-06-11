Saturday 8 November 2025

Orexigen stock falls after FDA extends review of obesity drug

Pharmaceutical
11 June 2014
obesity-big

Obesity-focused US biopharmaceutical company Orexigen Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OREX) says that the US Food and Drug Administration has extended its review of the resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) for the company's investigational medication Contrave (naltrexone SR and bupropion SR; NB32), being evaluated for weight loss. The company’s shares dropped 15% to $5.80 in premarket trading today.

The new Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date for NB32 has been set for September 11, 2014. The FDA has indicated that the review extension is needed to reach agreement on the post-marketing obligation related to the previously agreed upon evaluation of cardiovascular (CV) outcomes for NB32. The NDA resubmission package includes interim safety and CV outcomes data from the ongoing 8,900 patient Light Study. Discussions around the package insert and other post-marketing obligations are ongoing.

Michael Narachi, Orexigen chief executive, said: “We are working expeditiously with the FDA to finalize the review. We are encouraged by the high level of engagement with the FDA, and are confident that we can reach agreement on the remaining post-marketing obligation.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze