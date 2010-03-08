OSI Pharmaceuticals board under investigation over possible breach of fiduciary duty

An investigation on behalf of current long-term shareholders in US drugmaker OSI Pharmaceuticals over potential breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law in connection with an alleged unfair takeover proposed by Japan's Astellas (The Pharma Letter March 1) has been announced by the advocacy group the Shareholders Foundation.
The investigation by the law firm focuses on potential breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the board of OSI arising out of its failure to negotiate with Astellas in good faith. After being rejected by OSI's board, the Japanese firm moved in with a hostile tender offer of $52 a share for the US firm, which it said was a 40% premium. Shares of OSI traded at $57.00 per share after the announcement and at $37.02 per share the day before the news.
$60 a fair price, claims major shareholder
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze