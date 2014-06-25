Outcome report on first European collaboration between regulators and HTA organizations

The report of an initiative undertaken jointly by the European Medicines Agency and the European network for Health Technology Assessment (EUnetHTA) to make regulators’ reports about scientific assessments of medicines better usable by health technology assessment (HTA) bodies, has been published in Value in Health, the Journal of The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research.

The article, titled Improving the contribution of regulatory assessment reports to health technology assessments – a collaboration between the European Medicines Agency and the European network for Health Technology Assessment, is authored by staff members of the EMA and representatives of EUnetHTA. This work was the first joint project between regulators and HTA bodies on a European level and is part of their ongoing dialogue to support policy-maker decisions in the future.

This comes on the back of a Pharmaceutical and Research Manufacturers (PhRMA) and European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) commissioned report on HTAs that found concerns over speed and transparency.