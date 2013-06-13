Saturday 8 November 2025

Over 200 novel drugs in development for heart disease and stroke, says PhRMA

Pharmaceutical
13 June 2013

America’s biopharmaceutical research companies are developing 215 medicines for two of the leading causes of death of Americans – heart disease and stroke, according to a new report and overview released yesterday (June 12) by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

Every 39 seconds an American dies from cardiovascular disease, and more than 83 million Americans have at least one type of the disease, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. However, death rates from heart disease and stroke are falling, thanks in large part to new medicines. Advances in medicine have helped cut deaths from heart disease by one third between 2001 and 2011, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Factors contributing to the ongoing decline are better control of risk factors, early detection, and better treatment and care, including new medicines and expanded use of existing treatments, the CDC said.

“Safe and effective medicines that control blood pressure and lower cholesterol have helped to significantly reduce deaths from heart disease,” said PhRMA president and chief executive John Castellani, adding: “The cardiovascular therapies in the pipeline reflect the commitment of America’s biopharmaceutical research companies to build on the progress made to date and help patients lead longer and healthier lives.”

