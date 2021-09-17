Overall survival data underline Xtandi's dominance in prostate cancer

At the annual congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO 2021), Japan’s Astellas Pharma (TSE: 4503) and partner Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) are offering new data for Xtandi (enzalutamide).

Data from the Phase III ARCHES study show the androgen receptor blocker improved overall survival (OS) in men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC), compared with placebo.

In the test group, the risk of death was reduced by 34% at the time of the analysis, while median OS was not reached in either treatment group.